ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Trimmed by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $373,702,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

