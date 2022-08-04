Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $2,823,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $4,922,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,388 shares of company stock worth $19,862,553 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $69.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

