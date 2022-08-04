Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PFGC stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

