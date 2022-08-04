Relaxing Retirement Coach Invests $210,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Trading Down 2.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.