500 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $3,035,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

