Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,021 shares of company stock worth $73,765,625. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.