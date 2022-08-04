Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NYSE:DFS opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

