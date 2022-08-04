Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,558 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 148,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 32,512 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3,680.8% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

