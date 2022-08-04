Sunburst Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,021 shares of company stock worth $73,765,625. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

