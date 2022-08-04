Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 626.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,164 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.15.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,067,459 shares of company stock valued at $206,090,521. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

