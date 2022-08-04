Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average is $155.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,021 shares of company stock worth $73,765,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

