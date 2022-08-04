Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 5,216 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Insider Activity

Ross Stores Trading Up 6.0 %

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

