Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 138 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $375.00 to $315.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $220.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.