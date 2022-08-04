Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.