Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

