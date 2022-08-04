13,436 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Upstart by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Upstart by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Insider Activity

Upstart Stock Up 14.2 %

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 274,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,056.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 30,883 shares of company stock worth $1,306,959 in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPST opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

