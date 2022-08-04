Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 12.7 %

MSTR opened at $313.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.33.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.50.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.