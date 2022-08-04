News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Short Interest Down 18.1% in July

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

News Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. News has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Macquarie lowered shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

