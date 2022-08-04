Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $65,390.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,553,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $65,390.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,782 shares of company stock valued at $401,351.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NUVL opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

