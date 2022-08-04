Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 10.3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.42. 890,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,079,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 168,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,321.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 29.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

