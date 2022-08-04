Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 159,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 28,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.98 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.