Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 43 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.23.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $705.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.12. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

