Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,454. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

