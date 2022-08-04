Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) CEO Eddie Capel Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $144.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.28. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

