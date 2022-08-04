Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Lessened by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

