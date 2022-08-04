Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.44 and its 200 day moving average is $239.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

