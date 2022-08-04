Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 620,474 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after purchasing an additional 501,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 438,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $8,687,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

