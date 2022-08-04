Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,571 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

