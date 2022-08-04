Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. CWM LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

NSC stock opened at $250.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.84 and its 200 day moving average is $254.20. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

