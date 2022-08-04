New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.47 Million Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470,447 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ATI were worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ATI by 488.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 40,029 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ATI by 84.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE ATI opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. ATI had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

