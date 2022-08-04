Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $19,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

NYSE IRM opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

