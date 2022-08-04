Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watsco were worth $19,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 173,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $276.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

