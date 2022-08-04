New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $20,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after buying an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,028,000 after buying an additional 775,502 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,458,000 after buying an additional 705,043 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,886.3% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 635,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,532,000 after buying an additional 603,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,290,000 after buying an additional 448,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

IPG opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

