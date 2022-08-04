New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $193.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

