New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,646 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 were worth $21,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,827 shares of company stock valued at $796,765. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 Trading Up 3.8 %

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.36.

FFIV stock opened at $171.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.34 and its 200 day moving average is $182.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.