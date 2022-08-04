New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.08 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

