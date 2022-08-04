New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.43 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.