Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $22,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 102,824 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $11,379,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

CINF stock opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.41 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

