New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.60 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,574 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $21,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,412,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRL stock opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

