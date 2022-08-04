New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $129.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. UBS Group dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

