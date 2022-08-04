Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 3,783 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $113.61 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $333.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $130.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.