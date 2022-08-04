Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $2,680,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.
SAP Price Performance
SAP stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42.
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
