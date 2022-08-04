Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,078 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 106.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 318.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Concentrix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Price Performance
Shares of CNXC opened at $136.43 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.53.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.55%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,969.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 559,596 shares of company stock valued at $70,454,029. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- Is Roku A Buy Ahead of Earnings
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.