Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.56 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

