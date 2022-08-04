Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,378 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,615 shares of company stock worth $5,955,845. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of RMD opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

