Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $17,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,705,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

STERIS Stock Down 9.6 %

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $203.00 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.52 and a 200-day moving average of $225.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.