Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 170,743 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,070,702 shares of company stock worth $255,605,503. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

