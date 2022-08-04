Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,150 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of ICON Public worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 28.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2,555.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.67.

Shares of ICLR opened at $227.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $196.34 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.20.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

