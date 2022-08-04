The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,095,455 shares of company stock valued at $80,952,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

