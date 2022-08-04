Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGM opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

